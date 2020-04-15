|
|
Rachel Quinn Wallis, 92, of Newport News, VA, embarked on the next adventure of a full life, embraced into the peace and joy of heaven, on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband James, son Bobby, and daughter Barbara, and is survived by her son Jimmy (Martha), daughters Elizabeth (Jimmie Massie) and Linda (Greg Reisch), son-in-law Doug Garson (Pam) and daughter-in-law Renata (Woody Woodworth), 16 adoring grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.
Rachel was born on June 28, 1927 and raised in Smyrna, SC, matriculated through Duke Nursing School (and was forever rooting for Duke), and upon marriage moved to the Hampton Roads area in 1950. Raising five children in a warm, action-filled home, and always enfolding more into the mix, life was always an opportunity for learning and seeking adventure, whether it be picking berries, camping, Scouts, gardening – finding joy in everything, always giving of herself, always focused on others.
From homemaking and nursing she moved into serving around the world in missions of many forms – cleft palate repair, general nursing, holding babies in orphanages, digging ditches, building (or rebuilding) as needed – in all instances reflecting the love of Christ. We often lost track of where she was serving others (Where in the WORLD is Granny?) She loved her family and friends with abandon, and seemingly undivided love, mostly in the simple pleasures of walking to the beach, cultivating a garden (to give the produce and flowers away), snapping beans and shucking corn, or picking whatever berry or fruit was in season to enjoy its perfection and even more to share with others.
Granny (as her family and their friends know her) taught lasting, eternal lessons to her children and extended family through her faith in action, always focused on others and making each person she encountered feel like the most special person in the world. She taught that it's never about things, it's about relationships, showing up for each other, creating memories together, and love. Her faith was quiet and ever present and she led with great optimistic hope for all of us to love each other and make the world a better place. Her love was unconditional, no matter how flawed we were, and is the most poignant example of the love Christ has for us. Her remarkable care of and impact on so many people, the extent beyond what we can fully imagine, will be the fruits of her witness in life and a precious gift to us all.
We know heaven is shouting for joy with Granny's arrival!
In thanksgiving for the life of our mom and Granny, please consider doing something for someone else, spread love and affirmation with a smile and kiss on the lips (her trademark), and "make the world a better place".
A private graveside service will be held on April 18, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park in Newport News, VA. A celebration of Rachel's life will be held later when circumstances allow. Mom gave to so many causes, financially, with her time, and with her God-given gifting; in lieu of flowers, consider making a gift to the , in her honor, but please also give thanks in action with a kind act for someone else. Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020