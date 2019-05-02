|
Rachel Ray Price passed away on April 26, 2019 at Riverside Rehab. She was preceded by her husband Davis Price. Rachel survived by her children Ricky Perdue (Brandi Perdue) and Dawn Porter (Gary Barrows), Her two grandchildren Drew Perdue and Amber Porter as well as her three great grandchildren Kadin Perdue, Peyton Rose, and Greyson Perdue. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Peninsula Memorial Park at 10:30 AM. The family will receive friends and family following the service at 12 PM in the family home. Please leave online condolences at wjsmithandsonfh.com
Published in Daily Press on May 2, 2019