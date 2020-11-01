1/1
Rachel Spivey Gassner
Rachel Spivey Gassner passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the age of 94. She was born in Jackson, NC, and spent most of her life in Portsmouth. Her last 16 years, she resided in Yorktown.

Rachel loved and cherished her family. They were her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald F. Gassner, Jr., her parents, Frank and Mary Alice Spivey, and her 13 siblings. Rachel was the last of 14 children. She is survived by her children, John Gassner (Susan) and Donna Schwarz (Michael); grandchildren Chris Gassner (Christina), Austin Gassner (Beth), Jennifer Findlay (Mike) and Jessica Garner (B.G.); great-grandchildren, Tristen Campbell, Jake Gassner, Ellie Gassner, Josh Findlay, Rachael Findlay, Hudson Gassner and Camden Gassner.

The family would like to thank the amazing staff at The Hidenwood. They became our family, our eyes, and heart during this time of COVID 19.

A graveside service, officiated by Pastor Frank Jennings, will be held on Wednesday, November 4 at 2:00 p.m. at Olive Branch Cemetery in Portsmouth. Facial masks and social distancing are required.

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


Published in Daily Press on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Olive Branch Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
October 29, 2020
