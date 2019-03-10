|
Raley Rabon Smith went to be with her beloved son Rabon McKenzie Smith on March 8, 2019. Raley was born on January 14, 1957 at Bell Hospital. She graduated from Walsingham. She passed away after a short Illness. Raley is survived by her sisters, Joy R. Taylor (C.W "Skip") and Vicki Adams. She is also survived by her ex-husband, Rabon's father, Charles C. Smith, plus numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children's Hospital of the Kings Daughters.A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 2:30pm at Williamsburg Memorial Park. Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 10, 2019