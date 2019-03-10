Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 229-3822
Resources
More Obituaries for Raley Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raley Rabon Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Raley Rabon Smith Obituary
Raley Rabon Smith went to be with her beloved son Rabon McKenzie Smith on March 8, 2019. Raley was born on January 14, 1957 at Bell Hospital. She graduated from Walsingham. She passed away after a short Illness. Raley is survived by her sisters, Joy R. Taylor (C.W "Skip") and Vicki Adams. She is also survived by her ex-husband, Rabon's father, Charles C. Smith, plus numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children's Hospital of the Kings Daughters.A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 2:30pm at Williamsburg Memorial Park. Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now