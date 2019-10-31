|
|
Ralph Hinton, long time resident of Newport News, passed away October 30, 2019, at the age of 84. He was born in North Carolina on May 9, 1935, later coming to Virginia to begin a long career as a brickmason.
He serviced many residential and commercial buildings, with accomplishing over 50 years in the industry.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents and his good friend and care taker "Mac" Davis.
He will be missed by his friends and many caretakers.
Altmeyer Funeral Home-Denbigh Chapel is assisting with local arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 31, 2019