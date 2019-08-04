Home

POWERED BY

Services
Altmeyer Funeral Home
7415 River Road
Newport News, VA 23607
(757) 245-1525
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home
7415 River Road
Newport News, VA 23607
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
True Vine Church of Jesus
201 Pear Ave
Newport News, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Rawls
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Marvin Rawls Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph Marvin Rawls Sr. Obituary
Ralph Marvin Rawls Sr., died on July 25, 2019, and is survived by  his two children, Ralph Marvin  Rawls Jr., and Stephanie Rawls-Anthony, sisters and brothers.

Ralph has touched many lives with his kindness, love, and compassion, and he will be greatly missed in the lives of everyone he touched.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8, from 5PM-8PM, at Altmeyer Funeral Home- 7415 River Rd., Newport News, VA 23607. Funeral Services will take place at True Vine Church of Jesus, 201 Pear Ave, Newport News, VA 23607, on Friday, August 9, beginning at 10AM.

Mr. Rawls will be laid to rest at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery with full military honors following services.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now