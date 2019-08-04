|
|
Ralph Marvin Rawls Sr., died on July 25, 2019, and is survived by his two children, Ralph Marvin Rawls Jr., and Stephanie Rawls-Anthony, sisters and brothers.
Ralph has touched many lives with his kindness, love, and compassion, and he will be greatly missed in the lives of everyone he touched.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8, from 5PM-8PM, at Altmeyer Funeral Home- 7415 River Rd., Newport News, VA 23607. Funeral Services will take place at True Vine Church of Jesus, 201 Pear Ave, Newport News, VA 23607, on Friday, August 9, beginning at 10AM.
Mr. Rawls will be laid to rest at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery with full military honors following services.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 4, 2019