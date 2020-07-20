1/1
Ramon F. Judkins
1936 - 2020
Ramon F. Judkins, age 83, died unexpectedly on July 17, 2020 at home.

Ramon is survived by his wife, Reta, of 61 years; his three sons, Kyle (Julie), Kenny (Deanna), and Parker; and his daughter, Lisa (Scooter); and his grandchildren, Shelby (John), K.C. (Misty), Amber (Daniel), Jake (Becky), Christina, Dylan, Devan, Brice, Michelle, and Jason; and 14 great grandchildren , with one on the way . He is preceded in death by his son, Keith; his mother, Hazel; and his father, Ramon.

Ramon was born on November 22, 1936 as a native to Hampton. He served in the United States Army, and he attended Virginia Tech. He retired from the Newport News Shipbuilding.

Ramon was a great family man and a loving father. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church, where he worshipped the Lord.

A graveside service is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home 2551 N. Armistead Ave Hampton, VA 23666 for family and close friends with a visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations be made to Liberty Baptist Church. The family requests that everyone in attendance wears a mask. Friends are encouraged to visit www. parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.


Published in Daily Press on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
JUL
22
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
7578274670
