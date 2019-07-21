It is with deepest sorrow that we share that Randal B. ("Randy") West, 66, passed away on July 15, 2019 at his San Diego home.



Randy is survived by his sisters, Holly West, in Newport News, VA and Tricia Firestone in Spokane, WA, brother Michael St. Victor in Spokane, WA, and longtime close friend and loving caregiver Sherry Abdelnour. Randy lived a wonderful happy life and had a rewarding career as a salesman with Citicorp and American Floral Service. He loved his tennis, his words, and he had a most memorable sense of humor. He would have thanked each and every person who enriched his life, and he hoped that he contributed in some positive way to all of theirs. Randy cherished all of his guardian angels and looked forward to his next life serving God. We would like to extend unending gratitude to the special team at Seaport Hospice, especially Karen and Jaime. Soar with the angels, Randy! Published in Daily Press from July 21 to July 28, 2019