Randi Marston Peterson, 71, died on Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was born October 15, 1948 to George A. and Dorothy M. Marston. She grew up on the family farm in Norge, VA. She graduated from James Blair High School in Williamsburg and Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg. She was predeceased by her parents.
Randi lived in her home in the Ghent area of Norfolk for over 40 years. She worked in many fields in the course of her life including teaching high school, and owning a business with partner Harv Hofferbert. The highlight of her working years was 15 years with Guest Quarters. She began in accounting, but quickly advanced to become head of purchasing. This was a position in which she excelled and she loved. Her final position was with Nancy Chandler Associates, retiring in 2017.
Randi had a passion for reading and was a regular patron of the Norfolk Public Library. She was also an avid walker, covering four plus miles almost daily. She had a particular love for Kitty Hawk, North Carolina where she spent much time with her "Kitty Hawk Family", enjoying the beach and sunshine.
Randi is survived by her sisters, Keith Marston Carter of Sandpoint, ID, Tina Marston Kurys (Dan) of Brookline, MA; her brother, Arch Marston (Lisa) of Williamsburg; nephews, Robert Baumler, Matthew Baumler, and Geoffrey Marston; and niece, Julia Kurys. She was married to John M. Peterson of Chesapeake; they separated in 1989.
There will be a gathering to celebrate Randi's life on Sunday, March 29th from 2 to 4 PM at the Ghent Square Recreation Center, 852 Mowbray Arch, Norfolk. If you wish to make a memorial donation in Randi's name, the Norfolk Public library Foundation, 235 East Plume Street, Norfolk, VA 23510, norfolkpubliclibrary.org or the , is suggested. We wish to thank all of her friends and caregivers for their support during her illness. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 15, 2020