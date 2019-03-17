|
|
Randolph Atkins Jordan Jr, born February 18, 1933, passed away March 13, 2019.He leaves behind his sons, Randolph Jordan III (Angie) and Lee Jordan (Pam); his grandchildren, Randolph Jordan IV (Sharon), Heather Roberts (Brandon), and Britnie Jordan, Sara Hubbard (Brian), Christopher Jordan (Heather); his great-grandchildren, Randolph Jordan V, Landon, Sonja, Victoria, and Charlotte Roberts, Harlee Hubbard, Caden ,Landen, and Jaxon Jordan; his sisters, Jean Claud (Bobby) and Barbara Jones; nieces and nephews.Services will be at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Benn's UMC, 14571 Benn's Church Blvd, Smithfield VA 23430.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 17, 2019