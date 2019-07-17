Home

New First Baptist Church
2720 Turnpike Rd
Portsmouth, VA 23707
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
1248 N. George Washington Hwy.
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
New First Baptist Church Taylorsville
2720 Turnpike Rd.
Portsmouth, VA
View Map
70, passed on 07/12/2019. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Drewery of 42 years, 3 brothers, 4 sisters, cousins and a host of nieces and nephews. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War. A viewing will be held today from 4-7pm at J.T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 N. George Washington Hwy., Chesapeake. A life celebration service will be held on Thursday, 12noon at New First Baptist Church Taylorsville, 2720 Turnpike Rd., Portsmouth. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.jtffs.com
Published in Daily Press on July 17, 2019
