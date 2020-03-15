Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251

Randolph L. Walker Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randolph L. Walker Sr. Obituary
Mr. Randolph Lee Walker, Sr., 85, went to sleep in Jesus on March 10, 2020.

He is survived by his daughter, Priscilla Walker; sons, Bernard Walker and Randolph Walker, Jr., and a host of other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 from 12:00 noon until 6:00 p.m. at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. A funeral service will be held 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, March 17, at Calvary Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1200-17th Street, Newport News,VA. 23607. Interment will follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randolph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -