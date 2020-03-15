|
|
Mr. Randolph Lee Walker, Sr., 85, went to sleep in Jesus on March 10, 2020.
He is survived by his daughter, Priscilla Walker; sons, Bernard Walker and Randolph Walker, Jr., and a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 from 12:00 noon until 6:00 p.m. at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. A funeral service will be held 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, March 17, at Calvary Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1200-17th Street, Newport News,VA. 23607. Interment will follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 15, 2020