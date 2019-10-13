|
Ray Buford Kanaday, age 70 of Gloucester, passed away unexpectedly at his home on October 10, 2019. He was a retired pipefitter and member of the Local 540 Plumbers and Steamfitters Union. Ray was proud of restoring his vintage mustang with his brother and riding his Harley. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and watching his grandsons play football and baseball. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother and father Lois Geneva Kanaday and Joseph Carl Kanaday and a brother Ronald Lee Kanaday. He is survived by his son, Jason Brice Kanaday and wife Tiffany, three grandsons, Brice, Gavin, and Logan, one brother, Joseph Roger Kanaday and his wife Rebecca, three sisters Frances Kanaday Schultz and husband Fred, Ellen Kanaday Belch, Kathy Annette Kanaday and husband Robert Gordon, five nephews and three nieces. The family will receive friends Monday, October 14, 2019, from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m at Hogg Funeral Home. Inurnment will be private - services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 13, 2019