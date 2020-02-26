Home

Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Gloucester Point Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Gloucester Point Baptist Church
Reverend Dr. Ray P. Goude Sr.

Reverend Dr. Ray P. Goude, Sr., age 90, passed away in Gloucester, County, on February 21, 2020. He was a retired Baptist minister who also served as an Intentional Interim Mini-ster at churches throughout South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia. Ray was a graduate of Coker College, Hartsville, SC, and Southeastern Baptist The-ological Seminary, Wake Forest, NC. He earned a Doctor of Theology from Slidell Baptist Seminary, Slidell, Louisiana. Before entering the ministry, he owned and operated Goude Furniture Company in Cheraw, SC. Ray is survived by his wife of 66 years, Pearl Stewart Goude; one son, Reverend Ray P. Goude, Jr. and his wife Donna; one daughter, Fran Trainum and her husband Ron; five grandchildren, Kimberly (Glenn), Ryan (Karin), Matt (Lindsey), Josh (Sydney), Mollie, and one great-grandson, Logan. A funeral service conducted by the Reverend Ray P. Goude, Jr., Reverend Ryan Goude, and Mollie Trainum will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Gloucester Point Baptist Church followed by burial in Providence Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends before the service from 10:00 until 10:45 am. In memory of our loved one, memorial contributions may be made to the Gloucester Point Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 305, Gloucester Point, Virginia 23062. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 26, 2020
