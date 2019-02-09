On January 30, 2019, a wonderful man was unexpectedly taken away from his wife, family and friends. Raymond A. Rudy III was enjoying time at his "happy place" in Safety Harbor, Florida, with the love of his life, Ann. They shared 22 years of marriage, love and memories. Born September 8, 1952 in New Market, VA, he lived the past 43 years of his life in Hampton Roads. Predeceased are his parents, Raymond A. Rudy Jr. & Dorothy, and brother, Carroll Rudy. He is survived by his children, Dawn Coggins (Stan), Aimee Rudy (Jess), Raymond A. Rudy IV (Murphy), Kelly Semeyn, and Kristin Goddard (Kurt). Grandchildren include Briana Coggins, Hannah and Brett Lindsey, and Jake Goddard. He leaves behind his brothers, Roger and Wayne Rudy, and countless cousins, nieces, nephews and a close-knit circle of special friends. He developed strong bonds during his 33 years of service at Newport News Shipbuilding, where he retired in 2010. Ray always had a smile on his face and a joke on his lips. His humor will be missed by all that were fortunate to know him. Ray, as he was known to family and friends, enjoyed restoring vintage jukeboxes and pinball machines. He also took great joy in creating an elaborate Christmas light display in his "tacky woods" – a holiday spectacle enjoyed by family, friends, neighbors, and residents from all across the area. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The . Memorial service arrangements will be forthcoming. Published in Daily Press on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary