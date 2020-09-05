1/
Raymond Alvin Hayes Sr.
Raymond Alvin Hayes Sr., 71, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He is survived by his two sons; Raymond Alvin Hayes Jr. and Deshaw Montrell Curtis, daughter Aretha Hayes Christian, four brothers, and three sisters.

A viewing will be held Saturday, September 5 from 2-4pm at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held Sunday at 1pm in Emmaus Baptist Church Cemetery, North, VA. All COVID-19 restrictions will be enforced.

Arrangements entrusted to Forrest Brothers Funeral Home, Hudgins.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Forrest Brothers Funeral Home
SEP
6
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Emmaus Baptist Church Cemetery
