Raymond Alvin Hayes Sr., 71, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He is survived by his two sons; Raymond Alvin Hayes Jr. and Deshaw Montrell Curtis, daughter Aretha Hayes Christian, four brothers, and three sisters.
A viewing will be held Saturday, September 5 from 2-4pm at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held Sunday at 1pm in Emmaus Baptist Church Cemetery, North, VA. All COVID-19 restrictions will be enforced.
Arrangements entrusted to Forrest Brothers Funeral Home, Hudgins.
Published in Daily Press on Sep. 5, 2020.