Raymond Atwood Peal, age 89, passed quietly on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 with his loving family by his side.



A native of North Carolina, he had been a peninsula resident since 1968. Ray retired from the United States Air Force after 20 years of service and started his own business as a Financial Advisor. He was a member of Menchville Baptist Church where he had served as a Deacon and Treasurer.



Those left to cherish his memory are his 3 children, Daniel W. Peal, Frankfort, KY, Janice M. Wilson and her husband, David E. of Newport News and David R. Peal and his wife Lucy of Dallas, TX; a half sister, Carol Hubbard of Fayetteville, NC, 3 grandchildren, Nathanael and his wife Kacie, Paul Wilson and Lillian Peal and 2 great-granddaughters, Emma and Leah. Ray was preceded in death by his wife Teretta Ann Peal.



The family will receive friends on Monday, June 17, 2019 at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home from 6 - 7 PM. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 1 PM at Menchville Baptist Church with Pastor Jim Weston officiating. Burial will follow in the Peninsula Memorial Park Cemetery.



Memorial Contributions may be made to Evangel Bible, P. O. Box 669, Rockwall, TX 75087-0669.



