Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Raymond Earl Barnes Sr.

Raymond Earl Barnes Sr. Obituary
Raymond Earl Barnes, Sr., 82, of Newport News, VA passed from this life to life eternal on July 27, 2019. He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Marjorie McDowell Barnes. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 am Monday, August 5, 2019, in Whiting's Chapel. Interment with full military honors to follow at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, Williamsburg, VA. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 2, 2019
