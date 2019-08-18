|
|
Raymond Edward ("Ray") Smiley died at home on August 15, 2019. He was born May 2, 1938 in Youngstown, OH.
In his youth, he lived in Youngstown and Boardman, OH. He graduated in 1956 from Boardman School, which was all 12 grades at the time.
In 1960 he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Case Institute of Technology (now Case Western Reserve University) where he was a member of Eta Kappa Nu Engineering Honor Society. In 1965 he received a Master's of Business Administration degree in Industrial Management from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. In 1969 he received a Juris Doctorate degree from Temple University.
Raymond was a licensed patent attorney and was admitted to practice law in New Jersey, Washington DC, and before the US Supreme Court.
His employers included Univac in Blue Bell, PA as a computer engineer, Honeywell in Ft. Washington, PA as a quality control engineer, and as patent council at RCA and General Electric (which purchased RCA) in West Windsor, NJ and at General Signal in Stamford, CT. He retired from General Electric in 1991, then from General Signal in 1998. Upon that retirement, he moved to Williamsburg, VA.
Raymond and his wife met on a cruise ship and enjoyed travel, especially on cruises. They had traveled almost everywhere in the world that can be accessed by ocean-going cruise ship. They received medals for 500 Holland America cruise days.
Raymond, an only child, was predeceased by his parents Arthur and Esther [Kopp] Smiley. His surviving family is his loving and beloved wife of 46 years, Sara [Schenker] ("Sarajane") Smiley; their children David with wife Karen [Maday] Smiley and their children Lauren and Andrew; and Douglas with wife Amy [Butterworth] Smiley and their children Daisy and Miles.
Visitation will take place at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 20 at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, where services will begin at 12:00PM. A reception will follow. His ashes will be interred in Mt. Grove Cemetery in Bridgeport, CT. Nelsen Funeral Home, 757-565-1141, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 18, 2019