Raymond Hardy Duke "Ray" went to be with his Lord on December 2, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. Ray was born on March 13, 1937 to the parents of John and Alease Duke in Newport News, Virginia. He graduated June 1955 from Newport News HS. Ray joined the United States Air Force in 1955 and retired in 1975 as a Senior Master Sergeant. Ray served as a Master Mason of the Grand Lodge in Virginia, President of The National Association Parliamentarian in Virginia for two years, member of (Newport News Host) Lions Club for almost 50 years. Ray was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Newport News, Virginia where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, Choir member, and Parliamentarian since 1998. Ray owned Lien Processing Services in Newport News, Virginia.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Cecil Lee and Randolph Duke. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Barbara Duncan Duke. His daughter, Deborah Faucette and husband Gary of Hubert, NC, Son Kevin Duke and wife Paula of Tabb, VA. Step-daughter Rhonda Parrish and husband Jesse of Fort Barnwell, NC, Step-son Jeff Duncan and wife Sharon of New Bern, NC. Grandchildren are Andrew Duke and wife Kim, Emily Duke of VA. Jennifer Brown and husband Jason of CA. Chad and Ryan Sumblin of NC. Garrett and Taylor Parrish of NC. Dylan Cahoon of CA. Great grandchildren Michael and Emily Sumblin.
In Lieu of Flowers please make donations in memory of Raymond Duke to the First Baptist Church Benevolent Fund, 12716 Warwick Blvd, Newport News, VA 23606.
Funeral arrangements are pending due to COVID-19 restrictions. Please contact the church at 757-930-0911 or Rhonda at 252-658-4660 for additional information and if you would like to attend the service. Please online condolences at www.wjsmithandson.com