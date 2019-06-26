Raymond I. Weakland, the former owner of Green Planters, died at his home June 24, 2019, at the age of 88 surrounded by his family. Mr. Weakland was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years Helen L. Weakland. Ray had a sense of humor like non-other, witty, and always laughing. The family enjoyed many vacations together, especially with his grandchildren by his side. He is survived by four children, Ray Weakland, Gene Weakland (Brenda), Cindy Popek, Ken Weakland (Patricia), a brother, Arnie Weakland, ten grandchildren, including three very special grandchildren who were his caregivers, Kenny, Chad and Alyssa, eight great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren, and his two canine companions Henry and Dexter. A celebration of life service will be held 11:00 am, Thursday, June 27, 2019, in the chapel of Hogg Funeral Home. The family will be receiving friends following the service. We would like to extend a special thank you to George and Samantha from hospice for the exceptional and compassionate care. In his memory, memorial contributions may be made to Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society, PO Box 385, Gloucester, VA 23061 or Riverside Walter Reed Hospice, 7358 Main Street, Gloucester, VA 23061. Please visit www.hoggfh.com and sign our online guest book. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary