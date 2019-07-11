Raymond Larry Brooke, affectionately known as "Pappy", 77, died Monday, July 8, 2019. Born in Georgia, he had been a Hampton resident for the last 9 years. Larry served in the US Army during Vietnam and retired after 25 years from the Hatch Nuclear Power Plant in Appling Co., GA then went to work for Florida Electric at the Nuclear Power Plant for an additional 20 years. An avid reader, he also enjoyed working puzzles, watching NASCAR and football. He was a very generous and loving man. He loved to sit on the porch and wave to the cars as they passed by.



Preceded in death by his daughter, Eve Cantrell; survivors include his wife, Linda Mason-Brooke; three step-children, Fred Mason, Jr (Susan Galloway), Daniel Mason (Lori) and Becky Mason-Combs (William); his sister, Marsha McGinnis; his brother, Barry Brooke (Patricia); three grandchildren, Dallas, Stormy and Tempest Cantrell; three step-grandchildren, Ryan and Kayla Mason, and Bryan Flora (Nicole); step-great-granddaughter, Ava Flora; adopted step-granddaughter, Lei Dancel; and best friend JW Stein (Cheryl).



The family would like to thank Jerri Cook and Susan Galloway for the love and care they provided "Pappy".



A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at First Friends Church by Pastor Joe Stroud and Pastor E. James Herzog.



Memorials may be made to the Animal Aid Society, 80 Butler Farm Road, Hampton, VA 23666.