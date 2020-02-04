|
Raymond Nathaniel Mountford, Sr., 95, of Mathews and Virginia Beach, Virginia died on Sunday, February 2, 2020 following a short illness. Ray was born on December 5, 1924 in Norfolk, Virginia. He served in the United States Navy during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War as a Gunner's Mate achieving the rank of Senior Chief before retiring in 1973. After his military service, he worked six years as a machinist in the Newport News Shipyard. He then went to work as a tool room mechanic in the Ordnance Department at the Naval Weapons Station in Yorktown, Virginia, retiring on April 29, 1989. Ray was a Freemason from 1962 until his death, serving as Worshipful Master at Oriental Lodge in 1985, Botetourt Lodge in 1994 and 2000, and the Donovan Lodge in 2003. He was raised in the Corinthian Lodge in Norfolk, Virginia and he later also joined the Lynnhaven Lodge. He was District Deputy Grand Master during 1978-1979. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Mary Elizabeth Mountford and his parents, John and Lottie Mountford as well as his siblings, Paul, Ruby Roberts, Elmer Spencer, and Martha Norris. He was also preceded in death by a son, John Timothy.He is survived by his wife, Evelyn and his three sons, Ray, Jr. (Lori), William (MeHyun), and James, his daughters, Laura Smith (Wayne) and Barbara Stegman (Mark). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kyle, Nathan, April (Leo), Jeff, Amber, Bobbie, Alexis and Veronica, and a great grandchild, Avery. Also surviving him are Evelyn's daughters, Kevin and Ann and their children, Brandt, Krista, Paige, Ryan, and Whitney. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Central United Methodist Church in Mathews, Virginia. Interment with full military honors and masonic rites will follow at Windsor Gardens Cemetery and Mausoleum, Dutton, Virginia. The family will receive friends at Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel, Mathews on Tuesday (this evening) from 5-7 p.m.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 4, 2020