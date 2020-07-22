Seaford, Va. - Raymond Thomas Sparrer passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 19, 2020. Ray was a devoted and loving son, husband, Pop, Granddaddy, brother, Gramie, uncle and friend. He leaves behind a legacy of faith, an overwhelming love of family and a true devotion to helping others. He was a lifelong member of the Seaford community.



He is preceded in death by his parents Tommy and Gertrude Sparrer and his loving wife of 57 years Pat. He is survived by his son Mike, daughter in law Holly and two incredibly special grandkids, Allison and Tyler; his sister Edna DeChristopher, brother in law Al. Brothers in law Johnny Teague (wife Kathy) and Danny Teague (wife Cathy) and Sister in law Cindy Burgett (husband Scott). He is also survived by nieces and nephews Katie DeChristopher, Jason and Adam Teague and Matt, Jake and Sarah Burgett.



Raymond worked at the Naval Weapons Station for decades and retired in the early 90s. He then worked at Kingsmill as a marshal and in the shoe room (but mostly rode around picking up lost golf balls).



Ray's grandkids were his world. He loved spending time with Allison and Tyler. Whether it was Allison singing or her excelling at VA Tech, or Tyler's baseball games he looked so forward to them. He loved them with a strength that was not matched. He said "One of my goals in life was to be a good Granddaddy" and we are all here to say that he was the best.



Ray loved the outdoors in general, but he especially liked being on or near the water. He looked so forward to our trips to the Outer Banks and was most relaxed on the beach.



Ray was a devoted and lifelong member of Zion United Methodist Church. He served on many committees and in the final years was over the cemetery committee and was Sunday School Superintendent. He was the king of making people smile and was known as Mr. Raymond to years and years of Sunday School kids. He loved being part of his Sunday school class and enjoyed his meals after church with the buffet crew.



Ray was a Past Master of Yorktown Masonic Lodge #205. He treasured his time there and his interactions with his Lodge brothers.



Ray was also a football official for nearly 30 years. He loved Friday nights running up and down the field with his crew.



Dad struggled with his health over the last couple of years and we are thankful that were so many people that made this journey a little easier. Dr. Friedberg and the entire team at the University of Maryland Medical Center – thank you for giving us extra time with dad. Dr. Tian and Dr. Harris (and teams) thank you for your guidance throughout his journey. Jan Conley and Susan Shaw, thank you for taking such good care of dad over the last few months. Lauren Moore – thank you for being dads personal nurse whenever he needed you. Cindy Rowe – thank you for coming into our lives and being an amazing caregiver in dads' final days. To all of dads neighbors and the many people that stayed with dad an evening or two – we are incredibly thankful for you all.



Thank you for all the calls texts and visits. As you can imagine, we are heartbroken and lost without dad here. But we will get through and try to make someone smile along the way – just as dad would have done.



A private service will be held for family members on Thursday July 23rd, 2020 11:00 am at Zion United Methodist Church in Seaford VA. Once the COVID restrictions are lifted, we will have a celebration of dad's life for all of his friends, family and the Seaford community.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery fund. PO Box 240 Seaford VA 23692. Arrangements are handled by Amory Funeral Home Grafton VA.



