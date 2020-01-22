|
Raymond William Wright, 87, passed away peacefully at home in Newport News Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 9:15 p.m. His loving wife, Claudia Markham Wright and son, Christopher Wright were by his side, comforting him with the reading of scripture.
Raymond was born in London England on Monday, December 19, 1932. He grew up in London and as a young man was bombed out during the Blitzkrieg and lived through the Battle of Britain. Raymond had many stories of WWII as a young man.
Shortly after the war ended, Raymond joined the Royal Airforce and served two years as a Junior Technician. From there Raymond worked in a Southeast London armory, working on aircraft models while earning his Ordinary National degree in Mechanical Engineering at Harris University, England.
Raymond worked at British Aircraft Corporation when he was in his 20's. He worked on Fighter Aircraft models for testing in the wind tunnel. Two of the aircraft were the Lightning and the TSR-2, one of the most advanced fighters of the day. Raymond earned his Higher National in Mechanical Engineering at Harris University while working at British Aircraft Corp. This was a hands-on degree. During his time at BAC, he was approached by Boeing Aircraft and asked if he would consider emigrating to the United States to help work on Boeings Wind Tunnel. Raymond accepted.
In 1965, Raymond and his first wife, June, daughter, Jaqueline and son, Christopher moved to the United States. While working for Boeing, Raymond was the team leader for the design and development of the wind tunnel blades. His design is still in use today. Raymond worked for many companies in his career as a senior Aero-Mechanical Engineer. He was an engineer's engineer with not only theory but practical experience and was able to problem solve and fix anything mechanical. He was afraid of nothing in his trade and career.
Raymond loved sports. He was on a champion tug-of-war team and also acted as the coach in London. Raymond coached youth soccer in Dallas Texas. One of Raymond's pastimes was watching British Premier League soccer and American Football. Raymond also loved Karate and Boxing.
He served as a Board Member of the Cantamar Home Association, the Buckroe Civic Association, Member at the Poquoson Yacht Club, and last but not least the "71st Street Anglers where he was also affectionately known as "Tripe". As the Ambassador of the Anglers Club he got Tony Blair to become an Honorary Member, which he accepted.
Raymond was the son of William and Violet Wright whom preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his granddaughter, Rachel Heys, 10.
Raymond is survived by his loving wife Claudia Markham Wright; sisters, June Tilley and Valerie Yeo (Bernard); brothers, Roger Wright (Wendy) and Peter Wright (Janet); daughter, Jaqueline Heys (Ian), son, Christopher Wright (Janice); grandchildren, Christopher Tierney, Nicholas Heys, Matthew Heys, Phillip Heys, all residing in Kirkham, England, Chelsea Irish (Andrew) MD, Jade Kircus (David) FL, Derek Wright FL, Victoria Wright, and Aubrey Wright, PA; and five great-grandchildren of whom he was so proud.
Late in life Raymond started attending the Bethel Baptist Church in Yorktown, Virginia. Raymond was baptized and became a member of the Church.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church, 1004 Yorktown Road, Yorktown, VA, 23693. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
We would like to thank any and all who took part in Raymond's care including but not limited to Riverside Cancer Institute, Riverside Hospice, and Dr. Elizabeth Cooper.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Bethel Baptist Church, Yorktown for their youth programs, the , and the .
'Good night, sweet prince; and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.' William Shakespeare.
Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 2361.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 22, 2020