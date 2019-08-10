Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Liberty Baptist Church
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
1:30 PM
Parklawn Memorial Park
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Liberty Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Reba Turbeville
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reba Christine Ellis Turbeville


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reba Christine Ellis Turbeville Obituary
Reba Christine Ellis Turbeville, 82, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 11 from 4 to 6 pm at Liberty Baptist Church. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 pm on Monday, August 12 at Parklawn Memorial Park; a Celebration of Life will take place that afternoon at 3 pm at Liberty Baptist Church.

Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reba's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
Download Now