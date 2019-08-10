|
Reba Christine Ellis Turbeville, 82, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 11 from 4 to 6 pm at Liberty Baptist Church. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 pm on Monday, August 12 at Parklawn Memorial Park; a Celebration of Life will take place that afternoon at 3 pm at Liberty Baptist Church.
Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 10, 2019