Reba W. Hall, 89, of Williamsburg, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019.
Reba was a graduate of Newport News High School and went on to graduate from Elizabeth Buxton Nursing School in 1950 where she became an RN and started work at Bell Hospital. She attended Williamsburg Baptist Church.
Reba is preceded in death by her parents, James Howard Whitmore and Eunice Pauline Jones. She is survived by her husband, Edwin Hall, Sr.; sons, Edwin (Charlotte) Hall, Jr. and Tommy (Misty) Hall; daughter, Eunice (Herman) Gill; brother, James Whitmore; grandchildren, Herman S. Gill III, Steven James (Virginia) Hall, Thomas Gill, Alyssa Hall, Jonathan Hall, and Christa Hall.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Bucktrout Funeral Home. The family will gather with friends on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at noon with a service to follow at 1:00 PM at Bucktrout Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Williamsburg Memorial Park.
Condolences may be made online at www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 1, 2019