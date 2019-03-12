Home

Rebecca Ann Singleton

Rebecca Ann Singleton Obituary
Rebecca Ann Singleton, 38, died at her home in Smithfield, Virginia, during the early morning on Sunday, March 3, 2019. During her life, she lived in many places in the United States and across the globe where she still has many friends and loved ones. She was a very loving and generous person. She volunteered at the local Veterans of Foreign Wars. She loved painting, sketching, and writing.Rebecca is survived by her husband, Steven; her four children, Michael Arnold, Alexis Arnold, Melanie Arnold, and Sterling Singleton; her brothers, James and Andy Arnold; a sister Sherre Vacek; sister-In-law Amy Arnold; ex-husband/close family friend Ira Friedman; and many other family members and friends who loved her dearly.She will live forever in our hearts and minds. A service celebrating her life was held in Florida. Condolences may be left at www.wjsmithandsonfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 12, 2019
