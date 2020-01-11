Home

Foster-Faulkner Home
160 Main Street
Mathews, VA 23109
(804) 725-2141
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Foster-Faulkner Home
160 Main Street
Mathews, VA 23109
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Foster-Faulkner Home
160 Main Street
Mathews, VA 23109
Rebecca D. Doan Obituary
Rebecca Dale Doan, 79, of Port Haywood, VA passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Rebecca was born in York County, VA and was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. She loved to travel, especially her trip to Mt. Sinai in Egypt and England. She also loved being with her family, cutting grass and being outdoors. She was predeceased by her father, George Buchanan, mother, Mary Buchanan,sister, Avoline Forrest, uncle, Richard Diggs and his wife Emily, a niece, Audrey Forrest, nephew, Steven Forrest and her loving pet "DeDe". She is survived by her husband, Rodney Doan; her children Bobby Smith (Kim), Jody Grovijahn, Mike Doan (Jeanne), Michael Smith (Jennifer), Robin Loughridge (Fred); sister-in-law Carolyn Crouch (Jim); grandchildren Amy, Andy, Chris, Matthew, Nichole, Mike, Corin, Michelle, Michael, Jr., Owen, Ashley, Dillon, Craig and Jessica; 16 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and special friends Virginia Sutton, Marinette Elliot, Gladys Kemp and special niece/caregiver Linda Forrest. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 12th from 6 – 8 pm at Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel, Mathews, VA. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 13th at 2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with burial to follow at Friendship Cemetery, Susan, VA. Memorial donations may be made in Rebecca's memory to St. Paul United Methodist Church, c/o Melanie Miles, P.O. Box 13, Port Haywood, VA 23138.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 11, 2020
