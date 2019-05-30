Home

Rebecca Gewn Petty Obituary
Rebecca Gwen Petty, 83, of Hampton, VA passed away peacefully at The Bridge at Ooltewah located in Ooltewah, TN on Sunday May 26, 2019. Gwen loved to travel, snow ski and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and later in life having fun with her dear friends at The Bridge. Gwen was preceded in death by her son John B. Petty III, her parents Josh and Mary Burnette and her two sisters, Judith Sines and Brenda McCormick. She will be lovingly remembered by: her three daughters, Donna Petty, Becky Rogers and Terri Coburn; a brother Ted "Joe" Burnette; a sister Janet Baker; a grandson Sgt Caleb Rogers, USMC; and many other extended family members and friends. A private graveside service will be held at the Peninsula Memorial Park, Newport News, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for memorial contributions to be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation for Alzheimer's disease research. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on May 30, 2019
