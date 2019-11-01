Home

Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Severn Church
9066 Robins Neck Road
Gloucester, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Severn Church
9066 Robins Neck Road
Gloucester, VA
View Map
Rebecca Kathryne Fox Obituary
On Tuesday, October 29, 2019, Rebecca Kathryne Fox, age 74, was peacefully received into the loving arms of our Savior at her home in Ponte Vedra, Florida. Becky was born on October 10, 1945, in Asheville, NC to the late Welzie Riddle, Jr., and Cora Kathryne Watson Riddle, and grew up in Burnsville, NC. Upon graduation from East Yancey High School, she attended Eastern Tennessee State University and later became a beautician. She married Larry Fox and moved to Newport News. Shortly after their move, Becky began a career with Tidewater Telephone Company, later known as Verizon, and stayed with the company until retirement. Together with her husband Larry, they built a life that included their cherished daughter Laura and many beloved friends. Becky and her family enjoyed many years of entertaining, fishing, and back porch sitting at their beautiful waterfront home constructed by Larry in Gloucester Point. Late in life, Becky moved to Ponte Vedra, Florida, and enjoyed her grandkids. She will be deeply missed by everyone. Daughter Angela Fox and a sister Evelyn Riddle Hamilton preceded her in death. She is survived by her faithful and loving husband and caretaker of 52 years Larry Fox, daughter Laura Fox Worrell (Donnie), grandchildren Margaret and Carter Worrell, and her sister Margaret Riddle Young (Bobby). The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Severn Church 9066 Robins Neck Road, Gloucester, Virginia 23061, followed by a 2:00 funeral service officiated by the Reverend Bill West, with interment in Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery. In memory of our loved one, memorial contributions may be made to Severn Church, 9066 Robins Neck Road, Gloucester, VA 23061, or the Lewy Body Dementia Association (in memory of Rebecca Fox) at https://www.lbda.org/donate. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point, please visit www.hoggfh.com to share condolences.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 1, 2019
