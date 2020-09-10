1/1
Rebecca Lewis Jordan
Rebecca Lewis Jordan, 93, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 5, 2020. She was born in Wachapreague, Virginia to the late Edward H. Lewis and Florence R. Lewis. Rebecca was a resident of Newport News since 1944.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 38 years, Lester W Jordan Sr., brothers: Wade, Eddie, Page, Thomas and Richard Lewis and sisters: Ruth Wilson, Ella Paul, Phyllis Payne, Cornelia Booker, and Anna Rodea. Rebecca is survived by six children, three sons: Ralph G. Jordan (Anita) of Zuni, Wilton C. Jordan (Paula) of West Point, Lester W. Jordan Jr. (Stacey) of Lexington; three daughters: Julia J. Boberick (Jeff) of Newport News, Sharon J. Ryan (Jim) of Newport News and Karen J. Vaughan (Jim) of Kennesaw, GA; grandchildren, Emily Kingery, Cheryl Jordan, Amy Pointer, Cindy Jordan, Michael Jordan, Tim Boberick, Brian Boberick, Jim Ryan, Shaun Ryan, Chris Ryan, Matt Ryan, Jared Jordan, Leslie Gibbs, and Jason Vaughan, as well as 25 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; brothers: Vernon and Samuel Lewis and sisters: Thelma Abbott and Sylvia Steffens.

Rebecca was a member of Parkview United Methodist Church in Newport News for 74 years.

In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.

A funeral service will be held at Peninsula Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, September 12 at 12:00 p.m. with burial following in Peninsula Memorial Park at 1:00. Please see www.peninsulafuneralhome.com/video for live-streaming. All guests are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


Published in Daily Press on Sep. 10, 2020.
September 9, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you Sharon and the whole family during this difficult time.
Janet Lewis
Family
September 9, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this most difficult time.
Janet Page Lewis
Family
