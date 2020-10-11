Rebecca (Rita) Paton Stevens, 89, received her angel wings on Tuesday Oct. 6, 2020. She was born on May 5, 1931, the ninth girl in a family of 11. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Earl D. Stevens, they were the proud owners of Stevens Bakery. Born in Dumbarton Scotland, Rita arrived in this country with her brother Alistair in 1953 via the Queen Mary. Rita was affectionately known as "the wee woman," she was very proud of her Scottish heritage. Rita was introduced to a handsome blonde sailor by her brothers-in-law, and they enjoyed 42 years of marriage before his passing. Rita was instrumental in keeping their baking business prosperous, always on call when her husband needed her. She decided later in life to look for a career outside of the bakery and went to work for Wylie Labs as a courier. This position later led to a position with Calspan at their NASA facility. Rita enjoyed her time at NASA and retired in 1997. Rita was a faithful member of Denbigh United Presbyterian church since 1968, serving as a Deacon and later an Elder. She helped organize their library and kept it running smoothly.



Preceding her in death were her eight sisters and one brother. Rita and her sisters Lillie and Ella always had a close relationship, and they could be found on numerous occasions singing little ditties to their grandchildren and enjoying people watching at the mall. Rita is survived by her brother, Alistair Paton; her daughter, Sheila Stevens Moore; her sons, Keith Stevens (Cindy) and Kirk Stevens; her six grandchildren: Jessica Tutone (Jason), Stuart Moore, Ian Stevens, Kelly Stevens, Andrew Stevens and Emily Stevens as well as six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



A private family service will be held Sunday afternoon with the hopes of having a larger celebration of her life at a later date. The service will be live streamed on Denbigh United Presbyterian Church's Facebook page at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 11, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Denbigh United Presbyterian Church or Williamsburg Hospice House. Arrangements made by Weymouth Funeral Home.



