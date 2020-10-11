1/1
Rebecca Paton Stevens
1931 - 2020
Rebecca (Rita) Paton Stevens, 89, received her angel wings on Tuesday Oct. 6, 2020. She was born on May 5, 1931, the ninth girl in a family of 11. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Earl D. Stevens, they were the proud owners of Stevens Bakery. Born in Dumbarton Scotland, Rita arrived in this country with her brother Alistair in 1953 via the Queen Mary. Rita was affectionately known as "the wee woman," she was very proud of her Scottish heritage. Rita was introduced to a handsome blonde sailor by her brothers-in-law, and they enjoyed 42 years of marriage before his passing. Rita was instrumental in keeping their baking business prosperous, always on call when her husband needed her. She decided later in life to look for a career outside of the bakery and went to work for Wylie Labs as a courier. This position later led to a position with Calspan at their NASA facility. Rita enjoyed her time at NASA and retired in 1997. Rita was a faithful member of Denbigh United Presbyterian church since 1968, serving as a Deacon and later an Elder. She helped organize their library and kept it running smoothly.

Preceding her in death were her eight sisters and one brother. Rita and her sisters Lillie and Ella always had a close relationship, and they could be found on numerous occasions singing little ditties to their grandchildren and enjoying people watching at the mall. Rita is survived by her brother, Alistair Paton; her daughter, Sheila Stevens Moore; her sons, Keith Stevens (Cindy) and Kirk Stevens; her six grandchildren: Jessica Tutone (Jason), Stuart Moore, Ian Stevens, Kelly Stevens, Andrew Stevens and Emily Stevens as well as six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held Sunday afternoon with the hopes of having a larger celebration of her life at a later date. The service will be live streamed on Denbigh United Presbyterian Church's Facebook page at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 11, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Denbigh United Presbyterian Church or Williamsburg Hospice House. Arrangements made by Weymouth Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Service
02:00 PM
live stream
Funeral services provided by
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 10, 2020
The world has lost a beautiful ""wee" woman. You will be greatly missed but loved and in our hearts always.
Norma Huels Hess
Family
October 10, 2020
My deepest sympathies go out to the Stevens family at the passing of Mrs. Stevens. Growing up as a friend of Keith and Kirk, I remember her as being such a nice Mother. She always made me feel welcome in their home, and I always enjoyed spending time there. I loved her Scottish accent, and remember the time she took us to see the Black Watch at the Hampton Coliseum. I also remember the day she told me she had just become a U.S. citizen. She was so happy and proud. Although I hadn't seen her in a very long time, I was reminded of what a wonderful person Mrs. Stevens was the night of Keith and Kirk's 50th birthday party. She shared a little of her story about her hometown and early experiences in America. I left the party remembering what a beautiful person she was.
Andrew Wichorek
Friend
