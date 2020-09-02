1/1
Rebecca S. Sager
Rebecca "Becky" S. Sager, 67, passed away August 31, 2020, after a short illness. She was a member of the VFW Aux, the American Legion AUX, Smithfield, VA and the Women of the Moose, Hampton, VA. After retiring, Becky enjoyed playing pool with many of her friends and loved to travel.

Becky is preceded in death by her husband, Robert, and parents, Donald and Mildred Hull. She is survived by her daughter, Sandy (Rocky); brothers, Dick (Cathy) and Allan (Donna); sister, Donna; step-daughter, Sherry (Vaughn); and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Peninsula Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing will be required. Please visit www.peninsulafuneralhome.com/video for live-streaming.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Lung Association. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


Published in Daily Press on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home -- Please visit www.peninsulafuneralhome.com/video for live-streaming.
September 1, 2020
No matter the distance between us, she was a great friend. As a bowling coach she mentored many young bowlers. A donation in her name will be giving to the Tomah USBC Bowling Association scholarship fund.
Kathleen Berg
