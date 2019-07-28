|
|
Rebecca Smith Woods, 76, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at her home. Rebecca was born and raised in Newport News graduating from Newport News High School in 1961. She worked in the Newport News City Manager's office as an administrative assistant and retired after more than 30 years of service.
Rebecca was preceded in death by her father, Charles Smith and sister, Carol Saunders (Smith). She is survived by her mother, Marguerite Smith of Newport News; her husband, Woodrow "Fletcher" Woods of Newport News; her daughter, Jennifer Woods Toppel (Scott) of Virginia Beach, VA; her son, Jeffrey Woods of Newport News; her sister, Bonnie Smith of Newport News and four grandchildren, Ella and Simone Toppel and Syd and Ana Woods.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:30p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 6:00p.m. by Rev. Kathy Gray at Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on July 28, 2019