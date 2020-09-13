Reed K. Gram, Jr., 77, passed away on September 9, 2020. SMSGT Gram (aka "Shorty") retired from the United States Air Force after 22 years (+2 days!) of proud service, primarily in munitions. His military career spanned tours of duty throughout the world until he retired to Hampton in 1983. Following his military retirement, and in a continual expression of his patriotism, Reed went on to establish and operate a distinguished small business as a State and Country flag retailer for more than 30 years.
Throughout his life, Reed has been a loving and caring son, husband, father, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, and overall good friend to many. If asked, his life's goal has long since been to achieve his very own definition of "Old Coot" status…which he most certainly did.
Reed is survived by his wife, and the absolute love of his life for nearly 60 years, Janie; his three grateful children, Cheryl and her husband, Bruce Crostic of Goldston, NC, Dean and his wife, Louann Gram of Capron, VA, and Wendy and her husband, Jimmie Laster, Jr. of Barhamsville, VA; five grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
In light of the current pandemic, and an abundance of love for everyone, the family has decided not to hold a formal service to celebrate his life. Rather, we ask that you raise an American flag and celebrate Reed's life, which was extended by 13 years through the kind and generous gift of an organ donation, by remembering him in your own way. Reed will ultimately be interred in Arlington National Cemetery as soon as that is possible.
Please, instead of pretty flowers, consider making a donation to the American Lung Association
in loving member of Reed K. Gram, Jr.
