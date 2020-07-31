1/1
Reggie Orlando Banks
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Reggie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reggie Orlando Banks, aka "Doc", age 64, received his wings on Monday, July 13th, 2020 after a long illness. He was born to the late Rose Mae Banks and Arthur Banks on May 14, 1956.

Reggie, a graduate of Tabb High School Class of 1975, held positions with the York County Utility Department, Hampton Coliseum and worked as an independent contractor. He loved carpentry and worked on many projects. He was a constant fixture at the Banks Christmas Tree Stand each season until his health began to fail. Reggie was kind hearted, easy going and was always willing to assist with any project.

He is survived by his Step Mother, Laura Banks of Newport News. Two sisters, Linda Banks and Vashti (Shelly) Hooper, both of Hampton, a brother, Mark Banks (Antoinette) of Virginia Beach, and many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Life and Balloon Release will be held on Saturday, Aug 1st @ 4:00 PM at 1829 Darville Dr., Hampton, VA. You may also attend via ZOOM. Meeting ID# 717 1705 8457. For more info, call 757-236-6139.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved