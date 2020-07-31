Reggie Orlando Banks, aka "Doc", age 64, received his wings on Monday, July 13th, 2020 after a long illness. He was born to the late Rose Mae Banks and Arthur Banks on May 14, 1956.



Reggie, a graduate of Tabb High School Class of 1975, held positions with the York County Utility Department, Hampton Coliseum and worked as an independent contractor. He loved carpentry and worked on many projects. He was a constant fixture at the Banks Christmas Tree Stand each season until his health began to fail. Reggie was kind hearted, easy going and was always willing to assist with any project.



He is survived by his Step Mother, Laura Banks of Newport News. Two sisters, Linda Banks and Vashti (Shelly) Hooper, both of Hampton, a brother, Mark Banks (Antoinette) of Virginia Beach, and many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.



A Celebration of Life and Balloon Release will be held on Saturday, Aug 1st @ 4:00 PM at 1829 Darville Dr., Hampton, VA. You may also attend via ZOOM. Meeting ID# 717 1705 8457. For more info, call 757-236-6139.



