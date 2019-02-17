Home

Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA 23229
(804) 288-3013
Reginald Potts
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA 23229
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA 23229
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Reveille United Methodist Church
4200 Cary Street Rd.
Richmond, VA
POTTS, III, Rev. Reginald "Reg" Harrell, age 94, of Richmond passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 65 years, Carrie White Moore Potts; children, Reginald H. Potts, IV (Susan), Carroll M. Potts (Jane), James S. Potts (fiancée, Kathy Scarberry), A. Caroline Potts Chappell (Jay), Eleanor Lee Potts Lockhart (Todd); siblings, J. Manning Potts (Joy), Joseph Christian Potts, and Withers Potts Beck; 12 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and beloved friends. Reg served as a Pastor for 40 years at various churches in the Virginia Conference of the United Methodist Church. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 2 pm to 4 pm and from 6 pm to 8 pm at Woody Funeral Home, Parham Chapel, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va., 23229. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 1 pm at Reveille United Methodist Church, 4200 Cary Street Rd., Richmond, Va., 23221, with a reception to follow. A private interment will take place at a later date at Smith Cemetery in Poquoson, Va. The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at The Hermitage for their compassionate care of Dad for the last few years. For full obituary and to express condolences to the family, please visit www.woodyfuneralhomeparham.com
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 17, 2019
