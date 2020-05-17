Reginald K. Jenkins, Jr. (Reggie) 32, a lifelong resident of Hampton, VA passed away on Saturday May 9th, 2020. He was born on September 24, 1987 to Barbara Jenkins and Reginald K. Jenkins,Sr. of Hampton, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Donald McClary. Reggie was a member of Bethel Chrisitian Church, graduate of Bethel High School and he also attended Thomas Nelson Community College. Reggie was employed by Virginia Lawn Care as a Service Leader and most importantly he was a devoted loving father and football coach for Phoebus Phantoms Rec League. He was also a longtime member of Blackwater Hunting Club, Local Legendz Car Club, Party Promoter/Host and Nightclub Security. Left to cherish his memory are his two sons, Kyrell and Kyle Jenkins, his parents Barbara Jenkins (Scott) and Reginald K. Jenkins, Sr., Survived by his sisters Chantrell, Charise, Damelle (Anthony), Lacora and younger brother Justin. Grandparents, Frances McClary, Oscar and Doris Barber. Aunts Angela (Devon) Barnes and Christy McClary, Uncles Timothy McClary, Steven (Tracey) McClary and Lawrence (Reginia) Kirk. Nephews Nasir and JaShawn. Nieces Cynara and Tacora. A host of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and special friends Alicia Cofield (Aarrik and Aaron) Aisha Hall, Gee Hicks and Jelisa Tyler. A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 19th from 3 PM until 6 PM at O.H. Smith and Son Funeral Home and a funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 20th at 12 noon at Bethel Christain Church 21 Rip Rap Road, Hampton VA. The family would like to thank each and everyone for their love and support during this difficult time.



