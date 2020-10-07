1/1
Renaldo Armando Manuel John
1988 - 2020
Renaldo Armando Manuel John was born on Sunday September 4th, 1988. He died on Tuesday September 29th, 2020.

Born in the twin island of Republic of Trinidad & Tobago, he excelled from kindergarten through early elementary school.

With his parents, he migrated to Virginia, USA in 1997. Being a foreign student with an accent, his initial elementary school experience was unpleasant.

Yet he persisted. He remained on the honor roll from elementary through middle school.

In middle school his teachers, realizing his potential, encouraged him to apply to the International Baccalaureate program at Warwick High School. He was accepted.

At Warwick, he continued being on the honor roll until graduation.

He had offers to universities in the US and England, including Oxford. He accepted a full scholarship in Engineering at Norfolk State University.

After a series of medical tests, misdiagnoses and treatments, he was finally diagnosed with an extremely rare disorder – ALD – Adrenoleukodystrophy.

This eventually took his life at the tender age of thirty-two.

Through it all, he remained courageous, determined, pleasant, charming and friendly.

Now he is off to a better life and is pain free with everlasting happiness.

As a gift to humanity, he donated his body to science/research.

He left behind his parents, Veronica & Gilbert, 2 brothers, Gilbert Jr. & Antonio John, favorite nieces Schenelle & Bellini John and loving nephew Josiah John, sisters-in-law Beverley John and Jaya Sequoia. Beloved grandmother Myrtle Moore, favorite aunt Hazel Thomas, husband Robert Thomas, cousins Miguel Stewart, Marquis Jordan and Cierra Thomas. His adopted Trinidad Mom Charlene Ramdoo and his Alabama connection – Dawn Baxter John, Lauren Sontay and Lindsey Smith, along with a host of relatives throughout USA and Trinidad & Tobago.

Many thanks to all who offered support and especially prayers.

Special thanks to Riverside Health System with exceptional thanks and appreciation to the staff at Riverside Hospice.

Due to COVID, there is no funeral service scheduled at this time.

Arrangements by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions 757-825-8070 www.Berceusefuneralhome.com

Published in Daily Press from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Published in Daily Press from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
