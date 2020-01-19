|
|
Renate K. Almquist, 88, died on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at her home at Spring Arbor of Williamsburg after a long illness. Renate was born in Heidelberg, Germany on February 3, 1931. She was devoted to her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandsons and all of their activities. She also enjoyed crocheting and knitting, reading and volunteer work.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Carl Almquist. Left to cherish her memory are her loving daughters, Claudia E. Bolitho (James) of Williamsburg and Maria A. Browning (Michael) of Newport News; grandsons, Carl G. Bolitho (Michelle) of Norfolk, Blake T. Browning of Arlington and Chase A. Browning of Richmond, all of whom she was most proud. She is also survived by her brother, Hans Dieter Steininger of Ladenburg, Germany and many other relatives and friends. Renate was the heart and soul of her family and will be missed forever by all those who knew and loved her.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 1:00 pm on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home with A Celebration of Life to begin at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Spring Arbor of Williamsburg as well as Riverside Hospice for their extreme kindness and care during Renate's illness. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Liver Foundation or the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 19, 2020