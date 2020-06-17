Renee Elizabeth Ruff, age 52, a native of Mathews County, died at Riverside Convalescent Center on June 10, 2020. Renee was a Mathews High School Graduate, class of 1985, and attended Norfolk State University. She excelled in athletics, especially softball and basketball. She was employed by Canon Virginia as a Team Leader, 20 years until she became disabled; at an early age, Renee was an active member of her church, Wayland Baptist. Parents Gilbert Ruff, Sr., and Elaine Tillage Ruff, grandparents, Charles and Gertrude Tillage, Clarence and Louise Ruff, as well as a best friend and Cousin George Tillage, preceded her in death. She is survived by two sisters, Teresa Smith, Sarena Payne of Gloucester, Brother Gilbert Ruff, Jr. of Newport News, nephews, Shanton Smith (Monique) of Hayes, Cameron Ruff of Springfield, Missouri, Nieces, Lashawne Smith of Ashburn, VA, Khadijah Payne of Gloucester, Keasia Payne of Gloucester, three great-nieces, Serenidy Smith, Brooklyn Smith of Hayes, Nicole Smith of Ashburn, VA, devoted aunt, Geraldine Tillage of Gloucester, two devoted cousins "Mothers" Cynthia Kelley, Dianne Tillage-Brooks of Dutton, very special friends who visited with Renee often, Stella Dixon, LaRhonda Carter, Roger Morgan, and Brenda Peterson. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 19, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Newington Baptist Church, Main Street, Gloucester, and interment will follow at Windsor Gardens Cemetery and Mausoleum. Due to the Pandemic guidance will be given upon entering the funeral home parking area. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.



