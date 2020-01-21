Home

RETA LANDRETH HUDSON


1934 - 2020
RETA LANDRETH HUDSON Obituary
Reta Landreth (Davies, Wright) Hudson, 85, devoted mother and grandmother, passed away in Newport News, VA on January 12, 2020. Born in Leakesville, NC on August 10, 1934, Reta grew up in Newport News, VA , migrated to Laguna Niguel, CA, then Columbia, SC area, finally returning to VA in 2017. Her family and friends, some of whom fondly referred to her as "Piggy", knew Reta as a soft heart - especially for animals, a peerless example of strength and courage and someone blessed with uncommon wisdom. Reta now is rejoicing in Heaven with her Lord and Savior, as well as her earthly family, who eagerly welcome her home.

Reta was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph F. Landreth, Sr. and Grace W. Landreth; her eldest son, David K. Wright; her husband, Maylon Hudson and two sisters and best friends, Jean Davis and Jackie Elder. She is survived by her son, Dale M. Wright of Newport News, VA; brother, Joseph F. (Bud) Landreth of Salinas, CA; granddaughters, Brianna Segedy of San Jacinto, CA, and Meghan Shogren of Newport News, VA; grandson, Brandon Wright of Newport News, VA; great-granddaughters, Addyson Segedy and Jordyn Shogren, as well as numerous cousins, nephews and nieces; all of whom will miss her greatly but carry her memory with them forever.

Per her wishes, no services will be held. Memorial gifts in Mrs. Hudson's name may be made to "Lowcountry Lab Rescue", PO Box 13627 Charleston, SC 29422, "lowcountrylabrescue.org". Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 21, 2020
