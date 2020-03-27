|
Rethella Alston McGilvery was born on August 7, 1929 in Nash County NC to the late Dorsey Alston and Clara Stokes. Sadly on March 17,2020, she transitioned to be with the Lord. She is preceded in death by her husband Herman McGilvery Sr, son Staff Sergeant Clarence Alston, brothers Lee Alston and Artis Alston, great granddaughter Julia Alston Howell and great great granddaughter Nevaeh Anderson.
She received her secondary education at Nash County High School where she graduated at age 16. She was a LPN for 30 years at Hampton General Hospital where she retired in 1991.
From an early age she was a church goer and even remembers walking to church by herself at age 5. She was a member of Ivy Baptist Church once she moved to Virginia.
She was a phenomenal cook. She believed in cooking all 3 meals daily and never skipped a beat! Sweet potato pies were her specialty. Everyone would come for the holidays to grab a pie! She was a strong gentle guided spirit. People would come to her for advice and she was very good with finances. Organization was key for her and she kept everything! Her enduring and selfless love was that of a mother for her child. Her independence, resilience and loving ways was reflected in anyone she ever encountered.
Sadly in March 2020, she battled Pancreatic Cancer and was placed on Hospice. Her sole care giver, her daughter Angela provided care alongside granddaughters, Diamond and Tonie, as she transitioned
Rethella was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She is survived by her 3 siblings: Eupertee Wilkins, Daisy Thomas and Delphenia Avent, 4 children: Herman McGilvery Jr, Kenneth McGilvery, Keith McGilvery and Angela Solomon (Anthony), grandchildren: Angelique Medina (Will), Antonia Fluellen (Justin), Keith McGilvery Jr, Crystal McGilvery, Diamond Drummond (Stan), Darius Solomon, Malcolm McGilvery, Dominique Solomon and Eric Billups, 17 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be held Friday March 27 from 10-6 at Cooke Brothers Funeral Home in Newport News VA 23607. Private service for family Saturday March 28 at Hampton Memorial Gardens
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 27, 2020