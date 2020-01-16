Home

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Reva Hawks
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Rome Missionary Baptist Church
More Obituaries for Reva Hawks
Reva Faye Hawks


1933 - 2020
Reva Faye Hawks Obituary
Reva Faye Hawks, 86, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, died peacefully on Jan 13, 2020 following cardiac complications. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on January 18, 2020 at Rome Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Terry McMillian officiating. Burial will follow in the Rome Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel on Friday January 17 from 6:00-8:00.

A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 16, 2020
