Rex Waterbury, 64, passed away on September 17, 2020 after a ten-year battle with cancer, but cancer did not stop him from living his life to the fullest. Rex was born on March 25, 1956 in Pasadena, California. He graduated from UCLA and went on to Wake Forest for medical school. He chose obstetrics/gynecology while doing his residency at the Medical College of Virginia. Dr. Waterbury worked for medical practices in North Carolina and Virginia, spending the last twelve years at Tidewater Physicians for Women. Over his 34-year career doing what he loved, Rex cared for countless women and delivered thousands of babies. His life was full of outdoor adventures and sports, including marathons, triathlons, Half Iron Man races; golf; snow skiing and water skiing; vacations in national parks where no trail was too long or mountain too high. He enjoyed music from rock to cool jazz, musicals and crossword puzzles. His greatest joy was his family. Rex will forever be cherished by his wife Debra, his sons Tom and Ben, his mother Pauline, his sisters Marsha (Mike) and Joan, Debra's daughter Erin (Will), five grandchildren and treasured friends.



