Home

POWERED BY

Services
LITTLE'S FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE - Smithfield
1515 S. Church Street
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-2396
For more information about
Rex Williams
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
LITTLE'S FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE - Smithfield
1515 S. Church Street
Smithfield, VA 23430
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
LITTLE'S FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE - Smithfield
1515 S. Church Street
Smithfield, VA 23430
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rex Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rex Williams


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rex Williams Obituary
Rex Williams, 81, of Smithfield passed away on December 9, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Williams is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joyce Knowles Williams; sons, Todd (Lori) and Jay (Kris); grandchildren, Ashley, Lindsey, Andrew, Jacob and Kylie. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 2 pm, followed by visitation at Little's Funeral Home, 1515 South Church Street, Smithfield VA 23430. For full obituary details, please visit www.littlesfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rex's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -