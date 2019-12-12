|
Rex Williams, 81, of Smithfield passed away on December 9, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Williams is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joyce Knowles Williams; sons, Todd (Lori) and Jay (Kris); grandchildren, Ashley, Lindsey, Andrew, Jacob and Kylie. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 2 pm, followed by visitation at Little's Funeral Home, 1515 South Church Street, Smithfield VA 23430. For full obituary details, please visit www.littlesfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 12, 2019