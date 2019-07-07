Reynaldo D. Pasco, 72, died in Virginia Beach, VA on July 2, 2019.



The oldest of ten siblings, Rey was a kind, loving, generous, husband, brother, father and uncle.



A career sailor and veteran of the Vietnam War, he retired from the United States Navy in March of 1995 after 30 years of honorable service both in the enlisted and officer ranks. Chief Warrant Officer (CWO4) Pasco served over 10 deployments on various ships including the USS Guam, USS Iwo Jima, USS Inchon & USS Proteus. A highlight of his Naval career was being named Sailor of the Year at Naval Station Guam. He was the Personal Property Director at Naval Station Subic Bay and a recruiter at Navy Recruiting District, Richmond, VA. He served his last duty assignment at Fleet Training Center Dam Neck where he retired from active duty.



He married Yolanda De Leon in Las Piñas, Rizal, Philippines in 1971 and was a kind and loving husband and father. Rey was a passionate leader who led by example. He was a proud Filipino-American, cherished community service and was gracious with his time and energy. He is survived by his wife, Yollie, his sons Will and Joe; seven siblings (Myrna, Luth, Mitch, Rusty, Flory, Aurora, Edith, and Marty), 11 nieces and nephews, and preceded in death by a daughter (Sheryll Marie), a sister (Dolly), a niece (Tina Marie), and parents, Mike and Ching Pasco.



The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Monday, July 8 from 6 to 9 pm, and Tuesday, July 9 from 6 to 9 pm, with a Wake service at 7 pm. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 11 am. Interment will follow at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. Family will receive friends following the internment at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com. Published in Daily Press on July 7, 2019