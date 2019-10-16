|
Reynaldo Rodriguez, retired Navy Seabee, BU1, SCW/EXW/FMF/Navy diver died on October 12th, 2019, from natural causes at home.
Rey was born March 24th, 1975, in Bronx, NY. He graduated from South Bronx High School in 1993. Rey enlisted in the United States Navy in October of 1994 as a Seabee and retired from the Navy in 2015. He graduated from Hartford University and received his Associates of Science in Construction Management. After retirement from the Navy, Rey secured a job working for the Department of State as a Project Manager up until his passing. Rey enjoyed spending time with his family and best friends, John and Amalia Pagán. He enjoyed water sports, cooking, and going to the gun range.
Rey is survived by his wife, Eschelle, his 20-year-old daughter, Cianne, and his 11-year-old daughter, Victoria; his mother, Lourdes, his father Eliud, his brother Joel, and his stepsister, Evanilda Bayon.
Viewing service will be Thursday Oct. 17th, at 6 to 8pm. Memorial and military honor services will be Friday Oct. 18th, at 2pm. Both services are open to the public and will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home and Crematory located on Princess Anne and Damn Neck Road in Virginia Beach. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to s Project at (https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org) or to the Fisher House Foundation at (https://engage.fisherhouse.org). Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 16, 2019