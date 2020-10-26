1/
Reynolds E. Wright
Reynolds E. Burch Wright, 87, of Poquoson, a loving wife, Mother and Grandmother passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020. She was a member of Emmaus Baptist Church in Poquoson and was retired from Riverside Hospital System and Poquoson School System. She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Leonard Allen Wright. She is survived by two daughters, Loren Wright Bayless and her husband Tom of Cooper City, FL and Lynne Wright Bland and her husband Tommy of Poquoson; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Reynolds and Jacob Emerson Bland; a niece, Lois Jean Brooks and nephew Ray L. Burch, Jr. and several great nieces and nephews. Graveside funeral services will be on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in Harmony Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 7662 General Puller Highway, Topping, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Emmaus Baptist Church, 814 Yorktown Road, Poquoson, VA 23662 or to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by Faulkner Funeral Homes, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel, Saluda.

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Harmony Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bristow-Faulkner Funeral Home
15 C F Edwards Ln
Saluda, VA 23149
(804) 758-2315
